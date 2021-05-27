Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $175 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.23 million.

Shares of ATRS stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 26,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,775. The firm has a market cap of $685.33 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ATRS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

