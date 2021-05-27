VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $30.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 215,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737,215. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.49%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

