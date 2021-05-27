Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $144,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,729.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $74,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,932.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,992 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,902 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.33. 24,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,196. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

