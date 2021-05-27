Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.93 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.95. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 246,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after acquiring an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 374,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

