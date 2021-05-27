Wintrust Investments LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,642 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,397 shares of company stock worth $12,290,269. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,085. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $208.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.39.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.