Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Reduced by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $3,936,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,066 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 58.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,263,000 after purchasing an additional 452,637 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,680,838. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

