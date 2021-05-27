Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after buying an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after acquiring an additional 384,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

WMT stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $142.44. 157,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock worth $981,490,965 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

