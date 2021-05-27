Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Ampleforth has a market cap of $183.35 million and $7.03 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002022 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00974635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.88 or 0.09616402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00093428 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 341,106,292 coins and its circulating supply is 234,775,361 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMPLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.