UCA Coin Hits One Day Volume of $18,990.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One UCA Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $18,990.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UCA Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00061371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.52 or 0.00345628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00183220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00035090 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00822158 BTC.

UCA Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,306,982,676 coins and its circulating supply is 2,029,254,052 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin . The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ucacoin is a peer-to-peer decentralized digital currency for ordinary people, easy to use and acquire. Ucacoin is a fork of Pivx. “

UCA Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UCA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UCA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UCAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UCA Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UCA Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.