NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NXGN stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.25. 48,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,417. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

