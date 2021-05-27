Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.36. 301,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.29. Workday has a 12 month low of $162.66 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

