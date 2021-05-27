Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.
Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.36. 301,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.29. Workday has a 12 month low of $162.66 and a 12 month high of $282.77.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.
Workday Company Profile
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
