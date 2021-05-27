NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ NXGN traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.24. 41,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,417. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

