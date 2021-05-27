Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Reduced by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 194,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,831,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.19. 137,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,747. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.51. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.09.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

