3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,858. The company has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

