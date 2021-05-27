Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Decreases By 87.5%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 29th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GLDFF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 348,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,728. Golden Leaf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

