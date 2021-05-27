Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Decreases By 87.5%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the April 29th total of 314,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GLDFF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 348,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,728. Golden Leaf has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Golden Leaf Company Profile
