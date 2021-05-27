The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

The Gym Group stock remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

