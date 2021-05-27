The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $323.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

