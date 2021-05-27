Short Interest in Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Drops By 88.6%

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the April 29th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KLBAY traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Klabin has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLBAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Klabin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Klabin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

