Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,090. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $712.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,882.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

