Oder Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oder Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.92.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,924,034 shares of company stock valued at $577,498,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.64. The company had a trading volume of 711,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,342,794. The stock has a market cap of $937.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.10 and its 200-day moving average is $282.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

