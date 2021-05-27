Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) to Hold

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of AKRO stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 4,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

