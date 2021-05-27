Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Ink Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $657.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00082016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.13 or 0.00982857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.21 or 0.09631712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00093519 BTC.

XNK is a coin. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

