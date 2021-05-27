GameCredits (GAME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.42 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. GameCredits has a market cap of $25.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00506925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,603,457 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GAMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.