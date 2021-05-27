Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. 98,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,376. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Prologis has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Prologis by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 177,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,124 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

