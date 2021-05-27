$46.75 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce $46.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $46.90 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $196.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.08 million to $198.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $240.51 million, with estimates ranging from $234.73 million to $248.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIGC shares. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

BIGC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,162. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.80. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $1,433,585.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,070.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749,973 shares of company stock worth $103,954,769. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 583,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

