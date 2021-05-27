Brokerages Expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will report $202.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $206.00 million and the lowest is $201.00 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $207.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $814.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $829.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $798.00 million, with estimates ranging from $781.90 million to $824.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.97. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 76.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 603,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

