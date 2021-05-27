Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.21 Million

Analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce sales of $59.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $59.93 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 16,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,772. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $473.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $6,250,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

