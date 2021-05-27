$100.60 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $100.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $102.20 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $90.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year sales of $396.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.99 million to $400.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $404.08 million, with estimates ranging from $399.40 million to $408.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 43.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. 4,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,169. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In related news, Director Hatton C.V. Smith sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 63,017 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

