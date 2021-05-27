Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.6% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $224.68. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $161.41 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

