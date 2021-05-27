GAM Holding AG Has $14.68 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 106,419 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 80,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 192,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $66.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,995. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.68 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

