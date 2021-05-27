Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 63.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.65.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $619.33. 574,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,261,863. The firm has a market cap of $596.62 billion, a PE ratio of 619.13, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $668.13 and a 200 day moving average of $681.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

