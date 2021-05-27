Exchange Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,771,260. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $361.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

