Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%.

OOMA stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,552. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71.

In other news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $164,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $132,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,588 shares of company stock valued at $321,875. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

