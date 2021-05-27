3,707 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,377.30. The stock had a trading volume of 20,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,294.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,996.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

