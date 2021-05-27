Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.7% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $113.37. 299,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $118.28. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

