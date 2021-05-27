Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $8.84 billion and $6.14 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00082224 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00020306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $380.99 or 0.00981998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,723.96 or 0.09598440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00093157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 8,828,293,822 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.