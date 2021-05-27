UNUS SED LEO Market Cap Tops $1.96 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00005294 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $4.36 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00507364 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

