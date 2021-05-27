Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.29

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$37.29 and last traded at C$37.12, with a volume of 454150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.26. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$235.83 million. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

