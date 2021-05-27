Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Short Interest Update

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OUTKY stock remained flat at $$2.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OUTKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

