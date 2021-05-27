Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.38

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 1162190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several research firms have commented on ABEV. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 234,793,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,335,000 after buying an additional 15,918,922 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ambev by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after buying an additional 20,971,100 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in Ambev by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 111,830,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,415,000 after buying an additional 6,206,343 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Ambev by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 97,480,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,546,000 after buying an additional 28,205,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ambev by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 64,715,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,320,000 after buying an additional 1,174,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

