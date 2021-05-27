Bitcoin Interest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $134,836.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00382093 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00175337 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00256223 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 72.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003156 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

