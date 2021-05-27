Ergo (ERG) Price Tops $12.67 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $405.58 million and $4.05 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $12.67 or 0.00032655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,797.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.04 or 0.07106241 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $762.69 or 0.01965812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.84 or 0.00507364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.55 or 0.00192158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.79 or 0.00654136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.48 or 0.00472907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.24 or 0.00382093 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

