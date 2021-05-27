Realogy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,700 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average volume of 752 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Realogy alerts:

In related news, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,923 shares of company stock worth $645,525. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,291,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,142,000 after buying an additional 2,155,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,392,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,215.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 1,102,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,646,000 after buying an additional 665,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 276,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.