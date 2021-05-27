Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A)

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 30,064% compared to the typical daily volume of 14 call options.

NYSE:CWEN.A traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,087 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

