Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LNNGY stock remained flat at $$221.48 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.24. Li Ning has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $221.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

