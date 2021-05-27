State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,920 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 952,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 29,920 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $213,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $232.60. 43,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,375. The company has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.81 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

