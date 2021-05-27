State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 51,420 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,433,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 51,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $126,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 130,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $2.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 549,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,050,294. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.