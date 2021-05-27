Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.4% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 686,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,704,000 after purchasing an additional 653,310 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,446. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $219.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

