Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

AAVVF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. 12,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $526.60 million, a PE ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 2.04.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.66 million during the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

