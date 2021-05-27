Analysts Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $9.95

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the first quarter worth $101,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
